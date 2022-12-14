WEST MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Crumbl Cookies storefront is opening up in York, during the week ending Dec. 17.

Crumbl Cookies is a cookie bakery shop franchise that is famous for its weekly rotation of over 200 different cookie flavors, and new flavors drop every Sunday at 6 p.m. According to the company’s release, they will start off with six available cookie flavors on their menu – some of Crumbl Cookies specialty cookie flavors consist of:

Cookies & Cream

S’mores

Key Lime Pie

Peppermint Bark

Galaxy Brownie

Caramel Popcorn

Cornbread

Buttermilk Pancakes

The new Crumbl Cookies is holding its grand opening this Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 8 a.m. and is located at 814 Town Center Dr. in York. Crumbl Cookies will be open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. -12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For the first five days of operation, Crumbl Cookies will be offering in-person orders only. Starting on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022, the cookie shop will also start offering delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping. According to the company’s release, the multiple ordering options can be accessed through the ‘Crumbl App’ and on their website at www.crumbl.com

According to the company, the new Crumbl Cookies is owned by couple Darin and Andrea Curtis, who reside in Hershey and the new storefront will be managed by York native, Ben Rosenzweig.

The new Crumbl Cookies is expected to provide more than 70 career opportunities to the local York community.