YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — He hired him to be the city’s police commissioner, and now he’s endorsing him to replace himself as mayor.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich (D) confirmed Monday he won’t seek another term as mayor and will endorse Michael Muldrow, the city’s police commissioner, to replace him.

“I can’t think of anyone else that better represents the city and loves the city than Michael Muldrow, and I think he’d make a fantastic mayor,” Helfrich told abc27 News.

Muldrow confirmed he will run as a Democrat.

“I’m proud of the opportunities this community has given me and the things I’ve been able to accomplish because of them,” Muldrow told abc27 News in a statement. “I’m truly excited by the prospect of serving as mayor — not for the title, not as a next step to something different.

I’m looking at that office for one reason only: the platform it will afford me to get things done, create opportunities for others and continue helping my community grow.”

No one else has announced a run for mayor. The election is scheduled for 2025.