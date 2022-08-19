DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After a board meeting that was held on Thurs. Aug. 18, Dallastown Area School District and Dallastown Area Education Association reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract.

“We are pleased to have reached what we believe is a fair contract that reflects the needs of our teachers, our community, and our students,” said School Board President Anthony Pantano said. “Now we look forward to continuing to move forward together with our teachers this school year to create the best education environment possible for the students of our district.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Details of the agreement will be released after DAEA members and the school board has had the time to review the agreement. Both sides will need to sign the agreement, which is likely to happen in September.

“We are very pleased to reach this tentative agreement, and we recognize the good faith and commitment of the board in coming to the table last night and reaching this deal,” said Ellen Connelly, DAEA president.

Members of the community were also at the meeting on Thursday evening, some sharing their concerns with the board members.

“The moment you became school board president, I said to myself and others around me, ‘The way you handled yourself for the last few years, I know you want a strike. This is something you want on your resume?’ I’m asking you tonight, you can laugh, I’m asking you tonight to prove me wrong,” one resident said.



Contract negotiations to achieve the agreement began immediately after the public meeting was finished.