CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service in State College has determined that the damage that occurred on Saturday, April 22 in York County was caused by severe, non-tornadic winds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) states that the winds were caused by a downburst and were estimated to be around 80 miles per hour. The NWS says that downbursts are powerful winds that come down from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground.

The path of the damage was around a mile long and 500 yards wide. The NWS says that a severe thunderstorm moved across the eastern part of York County on the afternoon of April 22, which was responsible for the damage.

The storm caused several large trees to be uprooted or snapped. Two sheds off of Burkholder Road were tossed and one ended up hitting a tree, while the other was flipped onto its roof.

Downbursts are commonly misinterpreted as tornadoes, however, the two phenomena are completely different but can produce similar damage.

No injuries were reported due to the storm.