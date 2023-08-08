YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A decision has been made in York County about the rezoning of a building that has community members concerned about the wildlife on the property.

York Township supervisors voted four to one meaning the old Red Lion country club will not be rezoned from commercial to residential.

“This is wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” Lancaster County resident Tracie Young said.

“Amazing, this was wonderful,” said Red Lion resident Pam Loss.

A developer wanted to spend $1.3 million to buy the old Red Lion country club which sits on 60 acres of land and build 150 houses on the land.

Community members were concerned about the wildlife that currently lives there including short-eared owls and bald eagles that live on the property.

“Were losing habitat at an alarming rate,” said Young.

Young is a wildlife rehabilitator in Lancaster and felt the need to come support.

“It takes such a long time to create that perfect eco-system and that’s what’s going on so to destroy that, that would be horrible,” said Young.

As residents celebrate this win, they say the fight isn’t over yet.

“I’m more concerned that we get our, all of our ducks in a row to get the property and then have it preserved for green, education and a nice place for the local people to go maybe hiking because it is a beautiful property,” said York Township resident Jane Klinedinist.

For now, the land continues to be for sale, and it is owned by the Red Lion School District.