DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that delays are to be expected on Route 15 in York County due to road work.

PennDOT has said that starting on Monday, June 10 and weather permitting, crews will be working on a section of Route 15 from just north of Golf Course/ Range End Road to just south of Glenwood Road.

The work is expected to begin at 5:30 a.m. and will continue during the daylight hours. Lane restrictions will be in effect in both directions of Route 15. The southbound restriction will begin near the intersection with Mountain Road in Dillsburg.

PennDOT has noted that due to the high volume of traffic through this area, there could be many delays, especially during peak hours.

The road work is expected to take several weeks to complete, and the project will be completed by September 2023.

Below is a map of where the work is expected to take place.