YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A ramp that leads to I-83 in York County will be closed after inspectors found that its condition has gotten much worse since a vehicle crashed into it, according to PennDOT.

A steel beam under the ramp/merge lane from Market Street (Route 462) was damaged from a vehicle crash and has gotten worse, PennDOT announced Tuesday, and the restrictions were put in place at 7 p.m.

PennDOT is currently looking over the steal beam’s damage and is working on a repair plan.

The ramp that leads to the southbound direction over Market Street will be closed and a lane restriction will be in place on the bridge. The merge lane and shoulder on southbound I-83 will also be closed.

Drivers will still be able to take the off-ramp from southbound I-83 to Market Street because it will remain open, PennDOT said.

There will be a detour in place that drivers can use, and it will lead them to southbound I-83 from Belmont Street.

Image of closure from PennDOT’s website

More information regarding the closure can be found online at PennDOT’s website.