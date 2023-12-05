CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — They knew development would come sooner or later, and they know they’re not the first-ever people to oppose warehouses adjacent to a neighborhood.

But neighbors of the proposed “Northern Business Park” on the south side of Golf Course Road, just east of U.S. 15 about a mile south of the borough of Dillsburgh, say this proposed warehouse project — more than 600,000 square feet in two initial warehouses, with what they worry will be 500 to 1,000 trucks coming through each day — is particularly problematic.

The site is down the hill from Northern elementary, middle and high schools.

“Putting that many trucks and that much traffic and that much air pollution next to where young children are learning and living and breathing — right next to the football fields when we’re having Friday night football games — having that much smog and pollution pouring into the stadiums is something that is deeply concerning to me,” said David Hazen, who lives what he estimates to be just 200 feet from the site.

Hazen and others — who formed a group called Dillsburg Area Residents for Reasonable Growth — say area infrastructure can barely handle current traffic.

But given that the land was zoned industrial, didn’t they know it wouldn’t remain forested — as it currently is — forever?

“Oh, absolutely,” said Jim Young, another neighbor. “None of the objectors are anti-development. It’s just that the development that’s proposed for this property just makes no sense at all.”

abc27 News couldn’t reach the local development partner, William Aiello of Camp Hill-area Crossroads Commercial Development. Aiello has previously said publicly the development would meet or surpass all requirements.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. The township’s website includes the developer’s application and site plan.

“Since it’s a conditional-use hearing and there’s going to be testimony from the applicant, the township’s not going to make a comment on the hearing at this point,” Township Manager Brandon Slatt said. But “we encourge the participation” of anyone interested in — or concerned about — the proposal.

“So what we need is to have people attending that that hearing,” Hazen said.

What does he want supervisors to do?

“I think that it’s time to send this particular person packing,” Hazen said. “And then once they are gone, we need to immediately move toward trying to plan for the future. We cannot not continue to be reactionary. We need to be proactive.”

Neighbors say they asked township leaders for years to re-zone the land to something other than industrial use. They say they eventually got some modest but positive changes, but the Northern Business Park application came in just one business day before the changes were approved, so the project was grandfathered under the old rules.

An example of a requirement the project might have faced but doesn’t, according to the neighbors?

“With the ordinance that this developer has missed by doing that day before, there will be no truck stops, no places for the trucks that time out,” said Kelley Briones who lives next door to Hazen, on the other side of his house from the proposed warehouses. Briones said the new rules would have required those provisions. Truck drivers “time out” when they’ve reached the maximum number of hours they’re allowed to drive each day.

Another concern? What the warehouses will be used for — or, more precisely, what neighbors say is a lack of clarity about that.

“We don’t know who’s coming and what they’re going to do with it and what their purposes are,” Hazen said.

Neighbors top concerns?

“Safety, primarily,” Young said. “and, you know, the infrastructure is really not set up for 500 to 1000 truck trips per day.”

“Children walk to school on that road,” he said, pointing toward Golf Course Road. “Track teams are running on that road.”

“My biggest concern is the proximity to the schools,” said Sara Westhafer, another neighbor, who has two children, ages 7 and 5.