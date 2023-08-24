YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A dog was found severely beaten in York County and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker.

York City Police said that 911 got a report that a puppy was beaten to death by a tall male, who was wearing a red shirt, at the rear of the S Pershing Ave around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a six to eight-month-old German Shepard mix that was seriously injured. Police said the puppy was bleeding and unconscious, so it was transported for emergency veterinary treatment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The actor was gone upon the arrival of officers, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-846-1234.