YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand business services or help them grow to the next level, as stated in a release.

As quoted in the release, the following businesses received a grant, and what the grant money will be used for:

The Watchmaker’s Daughter: Equipment for jewelry production

Equipment for jewelry production Sweet Mama’s Mambo Sauce: Signage and enhancements for stand in Central Market and events

Signage and enhancements for stand in Central Market and events Refillism: Purchase of lighted sign outdoor bracket, electric installation, and building improvements.

Purchase of lighted sign outdoor bracket, electric installation, and building improvements. Enhanced Beauty Lounge : Purchase of equipment and certification training to expand services to the salon.

: Purchase of equipment and certification training to expand services to the salon. Tony Orr & Sons & Daughters Barbershop: Purchase equipment for the barbershop.

Purchase equipment for the barbershop. Luxe and Mane Salon: Façade improvements and installations of planters, and interior lighting in my front windows.

Façade improvements and installations of planters, and interior lighting in my front windows. Sattva Center for Meditation & Yoga: Building improvements

Building improvements Revolt Style Studio: Interior retail renovations.

Interior retail renovations. Russy’s Sweet Treats: Signage and enhancements for stand in Central Market.

Signage and enhancements for stand in Central Market. House of Yoga: Interior building improvements.

Interior building improvements. Garden of Herbs: Marketing and website development.

Marketing and website development. Mark & Val Wines: Equipment for business.

Equipment for business. Michael’s Low Country Kitchen and Bakery: Purchase of additional equipment for the stand in Penn Market

Of the 13 businesses that have received funding, nine are owned by Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) one is veteran-owned, and nine are also owned by women.

The YoCo Bloom Grant Program was created in 2018 and expanded in 2019i to include a Downtown focused grant. Since its launch, 129 BLOOM Grants have been distributed to small businesses in York County, Downtown York, and more