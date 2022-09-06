YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The driver of a dump truck that hit the Queen Street overpass in York County has been cited with a traffic violation, according to a Pennsylvania Law Enforcement document.

The dump truck was driving on I-83 north on Aug. 24 when its bed, which was raised at approximately a 45-degree angle, hit the Queen Street bridge, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York.

The truck was being driven by a 52-year-old man who was taken to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was charged with a careless driving violation, according to PSP York.

Debris from the impact also broke the front window of a nearby BMW X1, and a Mazda CX3 sustained minor front-end damage, PSP York reports.

A PennDOT spokesperson said several cuts had to be made in order to remove the truck bed. The overpass and I-83 were closed while the truck was removed and the damaged bridge was stabilized.

PennDOT estimates that it will cost between $1.1 and $1.5 million to repair the Queen Street overpass. The department expects to complete the design by the end of September, but the construction may not begin until the end of 2022 or early 2023.

I-83 and Queen Street may be closed for a couple of weekends to remove damaged beams and set replacements, PennDOT District Press Officer Dave Thompson said, and the work is expected to take a couple of months in all to complete.