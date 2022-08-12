SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning crash killed a woman in Springettsbury Township, York County on Friday, Aug. 12.

According to Springettsbury Township Police, at 6:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to US Route 30 westbound just to the east of the Mount Zion Road exit for a report of a crash north of the roadway on the York Technical Institute property.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found an unoccupied sedan that had sustained heavy damage.

Officers then searched the area and found a woman laying outside of the vehicle. The York County Coroner was called to the scene and confirmed that the victim had died.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the car was traveling west on US 30 and left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Cory Landis with the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525