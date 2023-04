YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire occurred in York on Tuesday, April 11.

Officials say the fire occurred in the 400 block of North George Street. Crews were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m

Fire crews were on the scene for hours trying to put the fire out.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt at this time.