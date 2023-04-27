SEVEN VALLEYS, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a home in York County during the early morning hours of Thursday, April 27.

According to Seven Valleys Volunteer Fire Company, the fire started shortly after midnight on Church Street in the borough.

When crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

“We could not send anybody inside for attack, it was that much fire. We did what we could do from the outside with aerial attacks and handlines. We had to tear it down due to the construction of the house. There was too much fire inside,” First Assistant Fire Chief for Seven Valleys Borough Blaine Garver said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.