FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department has announced that Police Chief Jason Loper is retiring after 28 years of service.

According to a release, Chief Jason Loper joined the department in September of 1994. Chief Loper spent five years as a patrol officer, he became the department’s detective at the end of 1999. Loper worked on several high-profile cases, one of which was a homicide case that was featured in many true crime television shows.

When Loper became chief of the department in 2014, the township saw a significant reduction in crime. Over the past 10 years, many serious crimes have decreased by over 50%.

Taking over for Chief Loper will be Lieutenant David Holland. Lt. Holland has been with the police department for 23 years and will assume the title of Chief on Oct. 1, 2022.