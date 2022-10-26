DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover School District is marking Farm to School month.

The state’s agriculture department wants Pennsylvania Students to learn about where their food comes from, as well as health and nutrition.

That was the message during a visit to Weigelstown Elementry School in Dover, York County.

“It’s very exciting to have them see boots on the ground with the kids, learning and consuming Pennsylvania preferred products, Pennsylvania agriculture, and things that Pennsylvania is known for,” Kelly Renard, Director of School Nutrition Services said.

School districts that participate in the state’s farm-to-school program take part in activities related to food, agriculture, health, and nutrition. They also serve locally-grown food in their cafeterias.