YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County say that an early morning smoke incident occurred on Sunday.

abc27 spoke with a police officer from the Lower Windsor Township Police Department who said that smoke was coming from a single-family home in the area of Main Street and South Princess Avenue in East Prospect Borough at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple trucks responded to the scene and everyone is reported to have made it out of the home.

There is no word if anyone was injured or what caused the smoke at this time.