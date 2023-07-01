CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home in York County during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 1.

According to the Strinestown Community Fire Company 26, crews were called to a structure fire at 1:15 a.m. along Hykes Mill Road. A fire deputy lives just off the road and was able to call the fire in, the company noted.

The fire company says the fire was knocked down quickly, using 3,000 gallons of water and 10 gallons of foam.

The fire company also states that eight members responded to the scene and they were back in service around 3:30 a.m. The company noted that no one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.