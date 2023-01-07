MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7.

According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.

Because of working smoke detectors, the fire was contained to the garage and there was not much damage to the home itself, fire officials said.

Crews were assisted by York City, Dover Township, and Strinestown Fire crews.

The investigation has been completed but the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to fire officials. No one was injured due to the fire.