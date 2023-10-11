YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A fire station in York City is getting a makeover.

It’s the first reconstruction work for Rex/Laurel Station 1, found at 51 S Duke Street since it was built in 1877, but the department is tight on space so some members will have to move to another fire station in the meantime.

Eagle Fire Station #7 in the south end of the city will be back in use again as duty officers will be there for the next several months. It was built in 1812 but closed in 1991 over budget cuts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ve had guys who’ve started this job and retired and never even step foot inside this building so it’s nice to be back,” City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Chief William Sleeger said. “While we were here yesterday some people were hollering from across the street and said they were glad to see us back.”

Chief Sleeger hopes to keep Eagle Station 1 operational even after restoration work is finished at Rex/Laurel