DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13.

According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming out of the roof, and a second alarm was requested. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A family of four was displaced and is currently being helped by the American Red Cross.

No other injuries were reported, however, two dogs did die in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal at this time.