WEST MANCEHSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, The West Manchester Township Fire

Department will be hosting the 111th Annual Firefighters Association of York County Convention on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The annual event invites the community to come out and celebrate the local fire departments. This year the convention will the 100th anniversary of the Shiloh Fire Company and the 75th anniversary of the Lincolnway Fire Company.

The convention will kick off with a parade at noon, followed by an afternoon of free

entertainment at the York Expo Center.

The parade will begin at the Church of the Open Door leaving from the upper entrance onto Loucks Rd and travel south to Taxville Rd, turning left onto Taxville Rd to Bannister St, turning left onto Bannister St. and ending at the West York Middle/High Schools.

Roads involved in the parade will be closed starting at 11:30 a.m.

Detour signs will be posted and Fire Department and Public Works personnel will be there at intersections to help direct motorists around the parade route.

The celebration at the expo center will include a musical performance from The Amish Outlaws, food trucks, bounce houses, firefighter challenges, firefighter games for kids, and more.