YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – In York County the First Capital Credit Union delivered donations to Mr. Sandy’s Homeless Veterans Center.

It’s all part of “Credit Union Kindness Day” on October 9 which works to give back to local communities through acts of kindness.

First Capital Credit along with all credit unions in the York chapter have been collecting donations all throughout September.

They were all dropped off yesterday.

Tara Houser, of First Capital Federal Credit Union said, “You never know when you’re gonna be in a situation where you need that help and support, and there are so many veterans out there that have given so much to help our country and this is our way of giving back to them and to thank them for all they’ve done for us, and if they happen to be in need during this time, we want to be there to support them.”

Beyond shelter and food, Mr. Sandy’s also connects veterans to services they might need.