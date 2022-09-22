YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again.

Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city.

The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop it.

The city council is scheduled to vote this week on whether to spend $4 million on the purchase. That purchase, however, was delayed.

Now, a special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. to consider the passage of the resolution approving a letter of intent to purchase the campus.