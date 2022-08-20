YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A former police officer from York City has been charged with multiple sex crimes, including sex crimes with minors.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Joseph A. Palmer Jr. has been charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors. Palmer was a Juvenile Engagement Officer with the department.

Some felonies include:

Unlawful contact with a minor- sexual abuse

Dissemination of photos/ film of child sex acts

Contact with minor- sexual abuse

According to the documents, Palmer posted bail which was set at $50,000 and he has his preliminary hearing on Sept. 2.