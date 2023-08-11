YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police Department and the Swatara Township Karate Academy are partnering to host a free self-defense class for women ages 14 and older.

The class is beginner-level and will teach participants ways to surprise an attacker and find opportunities to get to safety.

No prior martial arts experience is necessary to participate.

Organizers are asking those who plan on coming to the class to wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes/sneakers.

Women are also recommended to bring their own water bottle. A light lunch will be provided at the class.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The class will be held at the Penn State York Campus Wrestling Room, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. in York.

It will happen on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in attending the class should email Sgt. Alisha Graybill at Agraybill@sgtpd.org by August 14 to register. Limited space and spots are available.