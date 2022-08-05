YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Here at the Red Lion Splash Pad, Rowan’s “most favorite thing is the rings.”

But she also knows why she’s at the splash pad.

“It’s gonna be about, like, 93 for a high and sunny today,” she said.

For the record, abc27’s meteorologists came even closer to Thursday’s actual high. But could they have come as close as Rowan when they were in elementary school?

Anyway, it’s really hot. So what do you do to stay comfortable and safe, regardless of your age?

The splash pad’s not a bad idea, said Ted Czech, spokesman for the York County Office of Emergency Management.

“Any place where the kids can have fun and then there’s also water involved, which has that cooling effect, I’d say that’s a great combination,” Czech said, adding that even there, you don’t want to stay outside too long in extreme heat. Three other tips:

Stay cool: “If you have to be outside, make sure to step back indoors into an area that that has air conditioning so that you’re not spending too much time outside at any one point,” Czech said.

“If you have to be outside, make sure to step back indoors into an area that that has air conditioning so that you’re not spending too much time outside at any one point,” Czech said. Stay hydrated: “Water is the best,” Czech said. “Soda, not so much.”

“Water is the best,” Czech said. “Soda, not so much.” Stay informed: “You can follow us, Emergency Management and 911 on Facebook and Twitter. you can also follow the National Weather Service in State College.”

And keep others informed and safe, he said, especially senior friends and family.

“Check in on them often, whether that’s in person or over the phone,” Czech said. “‘Hey, how are you doing?’ That type of thing. ‘Do you need anything?'”

Especially water, he said. Dehydration is particularly risky for the elderly.