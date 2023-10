SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An intersection located in Springettsbury Township has been closed due to a gas line that was struck on Wednesday morning.

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, the intersection of Memory Lane and Industrial Highway in the township is closed so repairs can be made following a gas line that was struck.

The intersection is closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.