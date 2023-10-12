NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Organizers at the Northern Central Railway of York are saddling up as the 5th annual Pennsylvania Cowboy Weekend is just days away.

The two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15. It will have educational and entertainment experiences highlighting cowboy and cowgirl culture and 1800s life.

“We are very excited to add new activities, reenactments, and vendors to our lineup for this year’s Pennsylvania Cowboy Weekend. Our annual marquee event attracts families from Central Pennsylvania, Northern Maryland, and beyond, and we look forward to providing them with an enhanced guest experience as they celebrate cowboy and cowgirl culture,” Ashley Zimmerman, executive director for Northern Central Railway of York said.

Programming includes train rides at the Northern Central Railway, an excursion railroad, as well as experiences such as train robberies, gun fights, trick shooting performances, mechanical bull rides, leather stamping, cowboy storytelling around a campfire, and more.

There will also be live music, food trucks, and a comedy improv dinner at the event. A full list of events can be found online at northerncentralrailway.com.

Pennsylvania Cowboy Weekend (Photo Courtesy Northern Central Railway of York)

This year’s new additions to the event include a Cowboy Carnival and a Cowboy Camp at Summit Grove Camp and Conference Center.

Guests will board trains at The New Freedom Historic Train Station and parking will be available in the Marge Goodfellow parking lot. There will also be a free shuttle to take visitors between locations.

The event is family-friendly and open to the public, admission and parking are free, but train robbery excursions and most activities will require tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at Northern Central Railway’s website.

“This year, NCR is celebrating its 10th anniversary. As we reflect on the past, we recognize the

significance of Pennsylvania Cowboy Weekend within our organization and within the community. As we look to the future, we are eager to continuously evolve our events and excursions to provide rail-based, educational experiences that highlight every time period in the history of the railroad,” Zimmerman said.