YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — House Republicans are hoping that Governor Shapiro will help parents send their kids to the school of their choice.

Members of the GOP Policy Committee toured Logos Academy, a Christian School in York. They support helping parents move their kids to private or charter schools, if they believe that public schools are not doing a good job.

The committee believes that all schools should have the same education requirements.

“They look at folks like me and folks that operate in charter school and they say ‘well you don’t have the same mandates, I get it’. Then let’s work together to reduce those mandates and let’s give every kid in Pennsylvania an opportunity to receive a high-quality education,” explained Rev. Aaron Anderson, the President and CEO of Logos Academy.

During his campaign for governor, Shapiro said he supports school choice and believes there is a place for all forms of education.