YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Governor Shapiro made a stop in York County on Tuesday to announce his new economic strategy for the next two decades.

Shapiro discussed the plans in Springettsbury Township at a company called PennAir, which helps other manufacturers by supplying piping hydraulics and more.

Shapiro announced a new statewide economic plan that will help Pennsylvania businesses.

“It’s so important to have investment in the state, by the state, because it brings in other businesses, brings in jobs and when that’s happening, there’s innovation, it increases wages, it increases opportunities not only for the businesses, but for team members and associates and that’s so important and it’s something that’s been missing from our state for a long time,” The Conrad Company CEO Seth Bray said.

Part of Shapiro’s plan includes a new $10,000,000 pilot program to jumpstart shovel-ready projects.