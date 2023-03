YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Grammy award winner Ashanti, will be performing at York’s Appell Center on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Special guests joining Ashanti on April 8 include Ms. Diva Davenport, and Fred Reed with host Mikkka and DJay Moore & DJ New York.

Devix, a York native who competed on the television show “The Voice,” will also be joining Ashanti on her tour.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 717-846-1111 or by visiting the Appell Center’s website.