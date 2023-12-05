MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A groundbreaking occurred for a massive commerce center in Manchester Township, York County on Tuesday.

The Manchester Commerce Center is a $300 million, 2.5 million square foot development.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three huge buildings will hold a mix of businesses and government offices. Those in charge said it could create 1,600 operational and construction jobs.

“The biggest thing is to be patient as the process goes through. but inevitably, we’re going to be in a better situation, not only road infrastructure wise but, you know, tax base wise,” Manchester Township Manager Tim James said.

Construction is already underway for the new commercial center as of Tuesday.