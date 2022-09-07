HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles.

The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.

The full ordinance can be seen here.

Hanover Borough Code Enforcement officers have started to place stickers and issue notices of violation on abandoned or junked vehicles. Those are defined as those left in disrepair, are physically inoperable, or are non-street legal.

Compliance with violations is due within 10 days or less in the case of an emerging situation or safety hazard.

More information is available during normal business hours at the Borough of Hanover office located at 44 Frederick St. or by phone at 717-637-3877.