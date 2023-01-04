YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered parking, reducing the minimum session of one hour to 15 minutes, with costs remaining at $0.25.

According to the Borough of Hanover, the Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered parking at their meeting on Dec. 28, 2022. This rate change was part of the Borough’s 2023 Miscellaneous Fee Schedule.

If you are paying with coin at the parking meter, you must pay $0.25 in quarters in order to register your first 15-minute session. After that, you can use any combination of coin to pay for additional 15-minute increments.

Mechanical changes are currently taking place in order to recalibrate the meters. The recalibration should be completed by the end of January. The Borough of Hanover advises patrons to reference information stickers on each meter to know if the meter has been updated.

If you are paying electronically through the platform Passport Parking, you will still be required to pay a minimum of $1.00 for the first hour and $0.25 service fee per session.

You can download the Passport Parking app from the App Store or Google Play.

More information can be found here regarding the parking program.

Individuals are also able to purchase parking permits for the lots associated with that program. You can purchase a permit at a rate of $100/quarter or at a discount of $360/year.