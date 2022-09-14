YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Hanover, York County has entered two guilty pleases on counts of raping a child.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Michael Larson entered his guilty pleas on Monday, Sept. 12. Judge Kraft ordered Larson to complete a sexual offender assessment be completed before his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 19.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, he is incarcerated at the York County Prison at this time.

Larson was arrested on these charges back in December of 2021, according to court documents.