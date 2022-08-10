YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels.

The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.

‘I think one of the best features in terms of ballrooms nowadays. You don’t have the classic features that you used to have, certainly from our balcony area on our mezzanine. It really is a very, very, very unique feature that we’re going to have,” Director of Sales and Marketing for Yorktowne Hotel James Parker said.

Reservations are now available for dates beginning on New Year’s Day. But the hope is to open the hotel even earlier.