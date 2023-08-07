YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Officials are getting ready for relocating the historic Hoke House.

The new Rutters coming where York County’s Hoke House currently stands won’t mean the end of the house but rather the house will move and serve veterans.

“When I actually saw that this could be a real thing to happen, I just got goosebumps, and I can’t even I can’t begin to tell you how much how good it feels to know that the house is going to be used again,” land donor Gena Hoke Richardson said.

Richardson said the specific use, helping veterans, is particularly meaningful because Hoke family members have served in every war dating back to the revolution.