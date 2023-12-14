EAST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park will soon make its debut in York County.

The new Fun City Adventure Park in York recently announced on Facebook that it would be opening its doors this Friday, December 15.

According to a November press release by Paramount Realty, Fun City Adventure Park signed a 10-year lease for a 32,300 square-foot space on 1246 Greensprings Drive inside of Gabe’s Plaza.

This new location is welcome to all ages and features a wide range of fun attractions, which include:

Arcade

Trampoline Courts

Ropes Course

Dodge Ball area

Bumper Balls

Basketball area

Battle Beam

Ninja Course

Foam Pit

Climbing Walls

Playground

Zipline

To check out all the different attractions at the new Fun City Adventure Park, you can click here.

According to Fun City Adventure Park, general admission prices range from $24 to $30, and prices for children under 42 inches tall range from $18 to $22. If you are looking to buy your tickets today, you can click here to do so.

In addition to their daily tickets, Fun City Adventure Park will also offer opportunities to book parties and other fun events.

Upon its grand opening, Fun City Adventure Park in York’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Thursdays // 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays // 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Currently, Fun City Adventure Park in York is hiring for all positions, and if you are interested in applying you can pick an application up at their front desk.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.