YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews in York County rescued two injured hikers Friday night.

Crews were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the area in Chanceford Township near the Susquehanna River for a technical rescue, the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company wrote in a post on Facebook

The hikers were rescued by crews who were using a rope rescue system along with a boat so they could get to an area where they could make their way to them, the post reads. They were given to emergency personnel to be treated.

Numerous emergency crews are at the scene, including Dover Township Fire Company, Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company and the York County Advanced Technical Rescue Team.

