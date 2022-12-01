YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration celebrated their huge manufacturing investments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new manufacturing facility in York County on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The celebration comes as an international company named Mobile Climate Control, an HVAC manufacturer for commercial vehicles, officially opened its new U.S. facility in York, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The new manufacturing facility is 220,000 square feet and is expected to create 117 full-time jobs over the next three years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m honored to help cut the ribbon on Mobile Climate Control’s new facility,” said Governor’s Action Team (GAT) Deputy Director for Project Management Brian Ross. “The company’s decision to move its U.S. operations to Pennsylvania is a clear testament to our pro-business environment and exceptional manufacturing industry. We look forward to seeing the company grow and thrive right here in central PA.”

In January 2022, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Mobile Climate Control would receive a funding proposal from the DCED for $400,000, in addition to committing to an investment of $3.18 million towards the project, according to the DCED. Over the past seven years, Wolf, through GAT, has invested an estimated $18 billion, which went towards completing 433 different projects and retaining 194,500 Pennsylvanian jobs.

“I am pleased we can today celebrate the official completion of our plant consolidation effort into our new facility on 400 South Salem Church Road in York,” Vice President of U.S. Operations for Mobile Climate Control Stephen Preisler said. “We are excited to be fully consolidated here in York County.”