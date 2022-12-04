YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie.
Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018.
Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix. Police say Bowie was the only person watching Dante when the boy stopped breathing. The boy later died at the hospital.
His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy found he died from a traumatic brain injury accompanied by strangulation and suffocation.