RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) one person is dead after an apparent shooting occurred in Red Lion, York County on Saturday, April 1.

State Police say troopers were dispatched to the 10 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion around 8:27 p.m. for a shooting. When troopers arrived, they found a boy who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The State Police York Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the death, which is according to PSP.

PSP also states that there is no danger to the public and that 1st Avenue has been reopened as of Sunday morning.

The York County Coroner states that the next of kin has been notified and that an autopsy will be scheduled for this coming week at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The investigation is being conducted by PSP at this time.