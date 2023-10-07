YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Today, kids across the Midstate with special needs celebrated the 25th anniversary of the “Jessica and Friends Community” a program that provides support to those with intellectual disabilities.

They kicked off the day with a gala celebration and dance at the Wisehaven Banquet Hall in York.

The day honors the many “Friends” of Jessica the daughter of the mother who founded the organization.

Peter Teague, founder of Jessica and Friends Community said, “I think this really makes them feel good about themselves. In fact, there are several of our individuals who got up early this morning and they’ve been dressed since 8 o’clock for tonight. We provide limos, they come in that and get flowers and we really treat them well.”

Overall, nearly 400 guests including organizers, families, staff, and more showed up for the celebration.