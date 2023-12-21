YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a lane restriction in place on Interstate 83 in York County starting this morning as PennDOT crews start bridge repairs following a vehicle strike yesterday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, the southbound side of the Queen Street Bridge (Route 74/Exit 16) was struck yesterday afternoon by scrap metal hauled by a tractor-trailer. Today, PennDOT crews are working grind out gouges caused by the strike.

The department says the grinding is being done as a precaution, with the goal of preventing future cracking or corrosion on the beam.

To allow for this work to be done, the right lane of the southbound I-83 approaching Queen Street is expected to be closed until the mid-afternoon.

PennDOT is warning motorists that the work could cause backlogs and delays, and asking then to stay alert and watch for traffic.