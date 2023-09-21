YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on eastbound Market Street (Route 462) at the Interstate 83 southbound bridge spanning the road in York County on Friday, September 22.

PennDOT says that a right lane restriction will start around 10 a.m. and be in place for several hours although PennDOT states that it should be lifted before rush hour.

PennDOT states that crews will be taking measurements and performing analysis of a steel beam on the Interstate 83 bridge.

According to PennDOT, the steel beam was found to be deteriorating from a vehicle striking it several years ago.

The ramp from Market Street to Interstate 83 southbound and the merger lane and shoulder on the Interstate 83 southbound bridge is currently closed, states PennDOT.

The Interstate 83 southbound off-ramp to Market Street is open.

Motorists looking to get to Interstate 83 southbound from Market Street will use a detour that uses Belmont Street to get to Interstate 83 southbound.