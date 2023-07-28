SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that Route 851 (Forrest Avenue) at Exit 4 (Interstate 83) will have lane restrictions in place next week.

The restrictions are planned to be in place in both directions of Forrest Avenue between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, July 31 to Tuesday, August 1.

The restrictions are scheduled to allow for work to be done on retention ponds at the interchange.

According to PennDOT, the work will not impact I-83.