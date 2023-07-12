YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be daytime lane restrictions on both the southbound and northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Conewago Creek.

PennDOT states that this bridge is one and a half miles north of Exit 28. The restrictions will be in place so an inspection can be performed. The work will be performed between Monday, July 17, and Thursday, July 20, weather permitting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The southbound right lane will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The northbound lane will be closed Wednesday and Thursday during the same hours. One lane of traffic will be open.

PennDOT says that the inspectors plan to use an inspection crane from the roadway to perform the work.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.