YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be night-time lane restrictions on Route 30 beginning next week. The work is planned so traffic signals from Kenneth Road to North Hills Road can be upgraded.

PennDOT has said that weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Oct. 30. The contractor will work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights beginning Monday, Oct. 30, and continuing during those days and hours for the next three weeks.

There will be short-term lane closures as needed on Route 30 between Kenneth Road and North Hills Road.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

The work is part of a project that consists of upgrading and coordinating traffic signal controllers on a 4-mile section of Route 30 and other routes throughout York County which include York, North York Borough, Manchester, West Manchester, Springettsbury, and Spring Garden townships.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.