(WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be a lane restriction on Thursday on the westbound lanes of the Wright’s Ferry Bridge between York and Lancaster Counties.

Weather permitting, the left lane of Route 30 westbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11 for paving. Because of cold temperatures overnight, the work must be done during the day, according to PennDOT.

This is part of a project that includes improvements to the median barrier and other construction activities.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.